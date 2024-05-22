Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has admitted burgling a house and breaking into a school.

Calum James, 27, of no fixed address was arrested shortly after stealing a bike from a home and causing damage to a school in Castle Way, Willington on May 2.

He was charged and remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on May 3, where he pleaded guilty to the above burglaries.

He also admitted going equipped for burglary, theft, and using abusive language to officers on his arrest.