Man left with serious injuries after Chesterfield town centre assault

The incident occurred at 12.15am on Thursday, September 29 in St Mary’s Gate and saw the victim, a man in his 30s, punched to the head.

As he fell, the victim hit his head on the kerb leaving him with a large cut to his head that left him requiring stiches.

Officers want to speak to the two men pictured who were in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*566152:

Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – send a direct message to the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – The police have several crime reporting tools on their website as well as their online contact form

