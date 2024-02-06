Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident is believed to have happened around 10.30pm on Saturday (February 3,) at an area at the side of the Three Horseshoes Pub, just off the corner of High Street and Foljambe Road, in Brimington.

A man suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment but has since been discharged. Two men aged 36 and 32 were arrested the same evening on suspicion of assault. They have since been bailed while enquiries continue.

