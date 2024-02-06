News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Man left with serious facial injuries after assault in Chesterfield

Derbyshire police have launched an investigation into an assault in Chesterfield, which left a man with serious facial injuries
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 6th Feb 2024, 08:15 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 08:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident is believed to have happened around 10.30pm on Saturday (February 3,) at an area at the side of the Three Horseshoes Pub, just off the corner of High Street and Foljambe Road, in Brimington.

A man suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment but has since been discharged. Two men aged 36 and 32 were arrested the same evening on suspicion of assault. They have since been bailed while enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police would like to hear from any witnesses who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or with any information which could help with their enquiries. If you can help, please contact police quoting reference 24000070135: – police have crime reporting tools on their website and you use their online contact form, or call on 101