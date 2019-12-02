Man left with broken jaw in 'unprovoked' Derbyshire attack

A man has been left with a broken jaw following a serious, unprovoked assault in Somercotes.

The 38-year-old man had been enjoying a night out in the town, and was walking along Nottingham Road between Aldi and McDonalds when he felt a blow from behind.

He fell to the floor and was kicked to the head, which rendered him unconscious.

He awoke and later went to hospital where he required surgery.

He did not get a proper look at who attacked him but he thinks it was two white men in their 20s.

The attack happened at around 1.30am on Saturday, November 30.

Police want to hear from witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage and was driving in the area at the time.

You can contact the officer in the case, Detective Staff Investigator Amy Bavester on 101, quoting reference 19*643335.