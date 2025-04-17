Man left with broken jaw after being attacked in Derbyshire – as police launch witness appeal

The incident took place along Victoria Street in Derby, close to the bus stop opposite the Baby Platinum Lounge, at around 11.30pm on Saturday, April 5

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The 25-year-old victim reported being approached by a man who punched him in the face before running away. The victim was with his girlfriend, also in her 20s, at the time of the incident.

“The man is described as white, around 6ft tall and of stocky build, with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a grey C.P. Company jacket, with the logo on the sleeve, and dark-blue jeans.

“We also want to identify the man pictured here, who is being treated as a potential witness, and who we believe may be able to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*206106:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Police appeal The victim was left with a broken jaw. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales