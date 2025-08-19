Man left injured and two people arrested after attack near popular Derbyshire heritage site – as police remain at scene of incident

Police have made two arrests after a man was left injured following an attack this morning near a heritage site in Derbyshire – with officers still at the scene of the incident.

A scene remains in place after a man was allegedly assaulted near to Elvaston Castle. At around 5.00am this morning (Tuesday, August 19), Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been discovered in the road on the B5010 near Broad Lane.

A force spokesperson said: “When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody.”

Those with dashcam footage from the area between 4.00am and 5.30am are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 115 of August 19:

Any witnesses have been encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

