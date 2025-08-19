Police have made two arrests after a man was left injured following an attack this morning near a heritage site in Derbyshire – with officers still at the scene of the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scene remains in place after a man was allegedly assaulted near to Elvaston Castle. At around 5.00am this morning (Tuesday, August 19), Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been discovered in the road on the B5010 near Broad Lane.

A force spokesperson said: “When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with dashcam footage from the area between 4.00am and 5.30am are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 115 of August 19:

Any witnesses have been encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.