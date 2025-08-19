Man left injured and two people arrested after attack near popular Derbyshire heritage site – as police remain at scene of incident
A scene remains in place after a man was allegedly assaulted near to Elvaston Castle. At around 5.00am this morning (Tuesday, August 19), Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been discovered in the road on the B5010 near Broad Lane.
A force spokesperson said: “When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody.”
Those with dashcam footage from the area between 4.00am and 5.30am are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 115 of August 19:
