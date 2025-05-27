Man left injured after “serious assault” involving gang of young people in Derbyshire town

A man was left injured after a violent incident in a Derbyshire town – with officers attempting to trace a gang of young people reported to have been involved in the assault.

Officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for witnesses after a violent incident occurred on Friday, May 23 – along Victoria Park Road in Buxton.

A team spokesperson said: “Between 9.15pm and 10.35pm that night, a male was injured in a serious assault involving a group of young people.”

Any witnesses, or those with CCTV footage, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police via 101 – quoting reference number 25000300003.