Man left injured after “serious assault” involving gang of young people in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 10:31 BST

A man was left injured after a violent incident in a Derbyshire town – with officers attempting to trace a gang of young people reported to have been involved in the assault.

Officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for witnesses after a violent incident occurred on Friday, May 23 – along Victoria Park Road in Buxton.

A team spokesperson said: “Between 9.15pm and 10.35pm that night, a male was injured in a serious assault involving a group of young people.”

Any witnesses, or those with CCTV footage, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police via 101 – quoting reference number 25000300003.

