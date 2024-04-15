Man jumps out the window after police force entry at Chesterfield house

A man has been arrested after he jumped out of the window in Chesterfield in a bid to escape police officers.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 12:28 BST
Officers from Newbold SNT forced entry to an address in Chesterfield after a series of burglaries in the Dunston area of Chesterfield.

A man jumped out the upstairs window to escape the officers – but he ‘landed in the arms’ of officers from Chesterfield SNT, who had shot over to assist.

A spokesperson for Newbold SNT said: "Thank you to the residents of Rose Wood Close, Dunston for the calls and assistance in arresting a local male for several local burglaries.”