Man jumps out the window after police force entry at Chesterfield house
A man has been arrested after he jumped out of the window in Chesterfield in a bid to escape police officers.
Officers from Newbold SNT forced entry to an address in Chesterfield after a series of burglaries in the Dunston area of Chesterfield.
A man jumped out the upstairs window to escape the officers – but he ‘landed in the arms’ of officers from Chesterfield SNT, who had shot over to assist.
A spokesperson for Newbold SNT said: "Thank you to the residents of Rose Wood Close, Dunston for the calls and assistance in arresting a local male for several local burglaries.”