Man jumps out the window after police force entry at Chesterfield house

Officers from Newbold SNT forced entry to an address in Chesterfield after a series of burglaries in the Dunston area of Chesterfield.

A man jumped out the upstairs window to escape the officers – but he ‘landed in the arms’ of officers from Chesterfield SNT, who had shot over to assist.

