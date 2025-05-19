A man who threatened staff with a blade during a knife-point robbery at a shop in Chesterfield has been jailed for six years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff noticed Vincent Morris acting suspiciously when he entered the Co-op in Ashgate Road on Sunday, August 18, last year and began filling a basket with cheeses and packs of washing powder.

When shop workers challenged Morris, he pulled out a knife from his pocket and began pointing it towards them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses said Morris told them to ‘get out of my way or I’m going to do you in’ before leaving the store with the stolen items.

Vincent Morris, 41, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with intent to commit robbery and was sentenced to six years in prison at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, April 3.

Officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team reviewed CCTV footage of the incident and managed to track Morris down to arrest him.

The 41-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with intent to commit robbery and was sentenced to six years in prison at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, April 3.

Acting Detective Sergeant Jamie Boniface-Hayes, of the North Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Displaying any form of aggression or making threats towards shop workers simply will not be tolerated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anybody who displays such behaviour can expect to face the full force of the law – much like Vincent Morris has.

“Police officers work closely with retailers and food stores in order to take action against criminals who target shops in our town.

“This incident is a prime example of how collaborative working between the force and businesses can have a real impact in bringing criminals to justice.”