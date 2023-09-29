Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Llloyd, of Nottingham Avenue, Brinnington, Stockport, has been charged with four counts of burglary, one count of theft from a shop, one count of attempted burglary, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, and dangerous driving.

Officers received reports of incidents in Glossop and Buxton on Monday, August 28 and in Chesterfield on Tuesday, September 26.