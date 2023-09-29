Man jailed in connection with dangerous driving and series of burglaries across Chesterfield and High Peak
Daniel Llloyd, of Nottingham Avenue, Brinnington, Stockport, has been charged with four counts of burglary, one count of theft from a shop, one count of attempted burglary, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, and dangerous driving.
Officers received reports of incidents in Glossop and Buxton on Monday, August 28 and in Chesterfield on Tuesday, September 26.
The 32-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today, on Friday, September 29, where he was remanded to prison.