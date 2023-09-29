News you can trust since 1855
A man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with burglaries in the High Peak and Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 19:37 BST
Daniel Llloyd, of Nottingham Avenue, Brinnington, Stockport, has been charged with four counts of burglary, one count of theft from a shop, one count of attempted burglary, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, and dangerous driving.

Officers received reports of incidents in Glossop and Buxton on Monday, August 28 and in Chesterfield on Tuesday, September 26.

The 32-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today, on Friday, September 29, where he was remanded to prison.