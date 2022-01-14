Man jailed for six years after stabbing victim ten times at Derbyshire house party
A man was sentenced to six years in prison last week after attacking his victim at a house party in Derbyshire.
Johnny Joyce stabbed a man at a house party in Hawthorn Drive, Glossop in the early hours of Tuesday, September 21. The victim, who was 22 at the time, suffered a punctured lung and was stabbed in the back, legs and kidney.
Joyce went on the run and officers from Derbyshire worked with colleagues in Greater Manchester to trace him. He was eventually arrested by officers from Greater Manchester Police on Monday, November 1 following a pursuit.
Joyce, of Stephen Close, Stalybridge, was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm. He admitted the offence and was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, January 7.
