Man jailed for six years after stabbing victim ten times at Derbyshire house party

Johnny Joyce stabbed a man at a house party in Hawthorn Drive, Glossop in the early hours of Tuesday, September 21. The victim, who was 22 at the time, suffered a punctured lung and was stabbed in the back, legs and kidney.

Joyce went on the run and officers from Derbyshire worked with colleagues in Greater Manchester to trace him. He was eventually arrested by officers from Greater Manchester Police on Monday, November 1 following a pursuit.

Joyce, of Stephen Close, Stalybridge, was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm. He admitted the offence and was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, January 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny Joyce went on the run following the attack and was arrested after a police pursuit.