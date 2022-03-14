Man jailed after committing range of driving offences in Derbyshire and assaulting police officers
A 24-year-old man has been jailed after committing a number of offences in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
Gintaras Bujanauskas, of no fixed address, was seen travelling in a black Citroen Cactus with significant damage to the front end by officers in Derby city centre on January 22. Officers followed the Citroen and Bujanauskas ran a red light, before coming to a stop in Burton Road.
He was breathalysed and blew 90 in a roadside test with the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He later refused to provide a further evidential sample in custody.
Bujanauskas also admitted to officers that the car belonged to his mother who didn’t know he had taken it.
He was arrested and subsequently charged with aggravated TWOC (or aggravated vehicle taking), failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence.
He was also arrested in relation to a warrant put out by Nottinghamshire Police for other offences in Nottinghamshire, which included two counts of assaulting a police officer.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on January 24 and admitted the offences, before being sentenced to 14 months imprisonment at Derby Crown Court March 8.