Man jailed for 28 weeks after police discovered hunting knife during stop-search in Derbyshire
A man has been jailed after being found in possession of a hunting knife in Sawley. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 20, when officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a man after seeing him coming away from a known hotspot for drug activity in the area.
He was stop-searched on scene by officers and was found in possession of a hunting-style knife hidden in his trousers.
Caiden Rankin, of St Peter's Road, Derby appeared at Derby Magistrates Court on September 22 and admitted possessing a knife in a public place. The 20-year-old was given a 28 week prison sentence.
Acting Sgt Ramshaw, of the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This is a great result for the local beat team who are working tirelessly to tackle serious criminality in the local area. The team are determined to take a pro-active approach in dealing with this sort of criminality and Saturday's arrest is a prime example of this work.
“Drug-related criminality and violence related offences often go hand in hand so to take a dangerous weapon off the streets and be supported by the justice system in putting this male in prison is fantastic to see. The officers on the local team here and in the wider force are dedicated to taking dangerous weapons off the street and bringing offenders to justice.”