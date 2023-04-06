Man jailed as teenager stabbed in Derbyshire pub airlifted to hospital after losing a litre of blood

James Hill was ejected from the Rubigo bar in Matlock on August 12, 2022, after an altercation involving his girlfriend.

Hill, along with a group of others returned to the bar an hour later, at 8.30pm and attempted to get in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar manager closed the door as the group threw bar stools and signs to get into the pub.

James Hill, 29, formerly of Dale Road, Matlock Bath, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and to possession of an offensive weapon in public, affray, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assault of an emergency worker He has been jailed for 12 years.

The 17-year-old victim, who was working at the bar with his mother, attempted to help get the group away when he was stabbed in the neck.

He began bleeding heavily and, as others rushed to apply pressure to the wound, the emergency services were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A specialist consultant trauma surgeon who was the first medical professional on the scene was praised by the judge for his actions which undoubtedly saved the boy’s life.

He was airlifted to the hospital after losing a litre of blood and underwent emergency surgery.

Following the stabbing Hill ran off from the scene, not knowing if the boy was dead or alive, to his home in Matlock Bath.

Officers made their way to the Dale Road address – where Hill was found keeping a number of people hostage inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After throwing a number of items from the top floor of the house and making threats he was arrested and taken to hospital – where he spat blood at officers.

The 29-year-old, formerly of Dale Road, Matlock Bath, was initially charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in public, affray, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assault of an emergency worker.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court on April 4 Hill was sentenced to 12 years in prison with an extension of four years for dangerousness – meaning he will serve at least eight years before being eligible for parole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Gary Thomas, who led the investigation, said: “The victim in this incident has seen his world turned upside down.

“It has had a catastrophic impact on his life and has impacted every facet of it. He has been unable to attend school – affecting his plans to go to university – and the incident has, understandably, left him anxious and worried.

“The bravery he has shown throughout has been in stark contrast to the cowardly actions of James Hill.

“Hill had absolutely no thought for anyone else in Matlock on that warm summer’s night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As nearby families enjoyed a pleasant evening, he took a knife and very nearly ended a young man’s life.

“He then ran from the scene in an effort to save himself – showing no care for those he left behind – and carried on his utterly deplorable behaviour by smashing up his shared house, launching numerous items at officers and then rounding it off by spitting blood as they attempted to take him to hospital for treatment.