Man jailed and six arrested in connection with burglaries across Derbyshire

Neil Mann was disturbed by a neighbour as he helped himself to items from a home in Middlegate Field Drive, at around 4pm on 16 February.

A young woman heard footsteps coming from upstairs whilst she was home alone and ran out of the property for help. A neighbour intervened and Mann ran off with cash, watches, and other jewellery that he had stolen from within.

The 53-year-old was arrested a short time later at Whitwell Train Station and charged and remanded into police custody ahead of a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates court on 19 February. At the hearing a Magistrate further remanded Mann, of Welland Park Road, Market Harborough, into prison custody. Mann next appeared at Derby Crown Court on 18 March, where he was handed a 32-month jail term.

Detective Inspector Ryan McVeigh who leads the force’s Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team for the north of the county said: “Burglary is an offence that, for many, is the first time in their lives where they have cause to contact police and is something that can leave victims feeling violated and scared in a place where they should feel safe.

“The impact of burglary and associated crimes cannot be underestimated, and we are doing everything we can to support those affected, thoroughly investigate, and share useful crime prevention advice. Anyone who has been affected by burglary or vehicle theft across the county, is urged to report it to us as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile elsewhere in the county, dedicated officers continue to swiftly investigate reports of burglary with six arrests, relating to numerous offences, in the last few weeks.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after a Land Rover was reported stolen from a home in Town Head, Eyam on 5 February.

Following a report that someone was trying to steal a Land Rover in Main Road, Grindleford, on 16 March, a 22-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft from a vehicle.

In Derby, a 48-year-old woman was arrested for conspiracy to burgle in connection with a break-in at a house in Roxburgh Avenue, on 18 March, where a safe containing cash, and medication were stolen.

A 37-year-old man from Derby was arrested in connection with three burglaries and an attempted burglary at addresses in the Oakwood and Spondon areas between 26 February and 18 March.

On 26 March police received reports of three mopeds being stolen from addresses in the Mackworth and Alvaston areas and a 17-year-old boy was arrested that same day on suspicion of two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of burglary.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with seven burglaries, one attempted burglary and theft from a vehicle in the Abbey, Rose Hill, and Normanton areas of the city.