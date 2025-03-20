A man has been jailed and will be deported after completing his sentence for an “appalling” campaign of abuse against his wife – including incidents where he threatened her with a cleaver and strangled her at their Chesterfield home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seby Varghese shouted at and threatened his wife before moving on to physically assaulting her. Police were called to the couple’s home in Chesterfield on September 3 2024, after Varghese beat her with a slipper.

She then told officers she had previously suffered other assaults, including one occasion when Varghese threatened her with a meat cleaver and another when he strangled her by pinning her against a wall by her neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim impact statement, his victim said: “The incident has left me feeling very shocked. I never thought that my husband would physically hurt me. I never thought he would do that to me, I thought the abuse would only ever be verbal.

Varghese will be deported to India once he has served his 12 month prison sentence.

“I now realise what he can do and this scares me. The verbal abuse from my husband has been very mentally draining and has left me feeling depressed.”

Varghese was arrested and subsequently charged with assault and intentional strangulation.

The 49-year-old, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, admitted the offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on February 12 – where he was jailed for 12 months and handed a restraining order. Varghese will also be deported to India once he has completed his prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Jacob Tyers, who led the investigation, said: “The behaviour of Varghese towards his wife has left her feeling utterly terrified and completely ruined her life for the last few years.

“Her courage in coming forward to report these incidents to officers means she is now free of this appalling abuse and can begin to look forward to a much happier future.

“I’d like to commend her bravery throughout this court case and would encourage anyone who is suffering any form of domestic abuse to please come forward and report it to us. We will listen without judgement and support you throughout.”