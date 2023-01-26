Man jailed after using vulnerable missing teenagers from Derbyshire to run county lines drug operation

Hussein Abdulkadir admitted to two offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in August and September 2022.

The 23-year-old, from Ealing, had been contacting two boys aged 14 and 15 using mobile phones, directing them to deliver drugs and collect money in Derby.

The teenagers were arrested in Normanton by officers making enquiries into reports of a missing boy. They were found in possession of a large amount of cash, Class A drugs, a machete and a knuckle duster.

Analysis of their phones linked them to Abdulkadir, and his flat on Lady Margaret Road at Southall was searched by Derbyshire officers, working alongside the Metropolitan Police.

The court heard how Abdulkadir had been running what was known as the ‘Max line’ – selling drugs brought in from London to Derby and Leicester through the boys who were missing from their homes.

At the time of Abdulkadir’s arrest he had been on licence following a conviction in 2020, where he was handed a 45-month jail sentence for a similar county lines related offence in Surrey, and he was recalled to prison.

He was jailed for six years and seven months for the offences in Derby following a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday, January 23.

Temporary Detective Inspector Kane Martin, from the Derbyshire Child Exploitation Team, said: “The exploitation of children and young people is often a common feature in the way in which county lines gangs operate, and while the focus is often on our arrests and drug seizures, a big part of our work is protecting those who are vulnerable.

“We welcome this result, which means Abdulkadir is now off the streets and facing the consequences of his actions.

“Our work targeting County Lines dealers not only allows us to get illegal drugs off our streets and ensure offenders are brought to justice, but also allows us to safeguard those children or vulnerable people who are used for the gain of criminal gangs.

“We will continue to target this type of illegal activity across Derbyshire, with the aim of keeping drugs off our streets and our communities protected from the harm it can cause.”

If you are concerned about drug-related crime in your area, or you think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, contact Derbyshire Police using the details below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

