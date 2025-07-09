Man jailed after sending explicit messages to young girl and asking to meet her for sex

Callum Palfreyman sent the messages to the girl, who was aged 13 at the time

A man has been jailed after he sent sexually explicit messages and images to a young girl and asked to meet her for sex.

Callum Palfreyman sent the messages to the girl, who was aged 13 at the time of the offence in April 2023, on Snapchat and set them to auto-delete after being read in an attempt to cover his tracks.

The incident came to light when the girl told her mum about the messages, and the matter was reported to police.

Palfreyman, of no fixed address, admitted charges of causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

The 30-year-old was handed a sentence of three years and nine months in respect of the first offence, and nine months to run concurrently for the second offence.

He was also jailed for 10 months to be served consecutively, for an unrelated offence bringing his total sentence to four years and seven months.

Detective Staff Investigator Bev Neville, who led the Derbysire police investigation, said: “I’d like to thank the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forward and her patience in waiting for this case to be heard in court.

“Callum Palfreyman knew the victim’s age before contacting her and showed complete disregard for the fact that she was a child, thinking only of his own sexual gratification.

“His behaviour was predatory and I am pleased that the judge has seen fit to send Palfreyman to prison due to the seriousness of his crime."