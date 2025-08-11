Man jailed after lying about speeding offences in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

A man has been jailed after lying about speeding offences in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

Dylan Robinson claimed that his friend Ayden Kellam and another person were at the wheel when the Ford Transit van registered to him was clocked speeding on 16 September 2023.

The first incident was at 4.05am on the M1 Southbound, at Breaston, and the second on Main Street, Kirton, Notts, just before 2.15pm that afternoon.

The van was traced to a hire company, who had loaned it to a Nottingham-based business with Robinson as the keeper at the time of the offences.

The 31-year-old was sent two Notice of intended Prosecution (NOIP) documents, one from Derbyshire Constabulary and one from Nottinghamshire Police.

Robinson replied to both NOIPs, claiming he was not driving at the time the incidents occurred.

He nominated 28-year-old Kellam as the driver for the Derbyshire offence and a woman for the Nottinghamshire one.

Kellam and the woman went on to confirm they were driving. The woman was invited to attend a speed awareness course instead of receiving endorsement points. She paid for and attended the course provided by Nottinghamshire Police.

However, in February 2024 Kellam was summonsed to court and changed his plea to not guilty admitting that he had intended to take endorsement points on behalf of another person.

At this point, investigators from Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) uncovered the Nottinghamshire speeding offences in respect of the same vehicle on the same date.

Speed camera footage was examined from Main Street, and it was found that both the driver and passenger in the Ford Transit at the time were men.

All three people attended voluntary police interviews.

Robinson claimed that he had nominated the woman as the driver, in Nottingham, as he did not know who the driver was.

She denied doing anything wrong or dishonest but refused to answer any further questions.

Kellam admitted that he had falsely accepted he was at the wheel, as ‘a favour’ to a friend who had asked him to do so.

The trio were charged with perverting the course of justice and summonsed to appear at court where the woman and Kellam pleaded guilty.

Robinson, of Claramount Road, Marlpool, denied the offence against him and was sent to Derby Crown Court for trial on 15 May, where he was found guilty.

He was jailed for 15 months on 7 July, after a previous suspended sentence was activated.

The woman was handed a six-month prison term suspended for a period of 12 months.

Kellam, of Harwill Crescent, Notts, received a four-month prison term suspended for a period of 12 months.

Andy Prince, CREST Investigation Officer said: “Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ top factors that cause our most serious collisions, as such we are committed to educating the public about the dangers of speeding.

“Where possible we will offer those caught a speed awareness course. For those persistent offenders we will not hesitate to issue a fixed penalty fine or summons them to court.

“However, we will not tolerate people lying to us about who was driving in order to avoid this process.

“This case shows that where we suspect this has happened, we will investigate and bring those people to justice. We hope this sentence acts a deterrent to others.”