Man jailed after forcing his way into Derbyshire home with machete in attempt to steal vapes

A man has been jailed after forcing his way into a Derbyshire property – before shouting ‘give me the vapes’ and brandishing a machete.

Kieran Smith pushed past the occupants of the property in Swadlincote, shouting ‘give me the vapes’, before pulling out a machete from his waistband during the incident – which occurred just before 10.00pm on June 3 2023.

The people in the house, however, fought back – pulling Smith’s balaclava off his face and forcing him back out of the property.

After a struggle over the machete, Smith ran off towards a pub, but was chased by the three people from the property until he reached the junction of Warren Hill and Newhall village.

The incident was reported to police the following day and Smith was arrested four days later after being identified as the suspect by the people in the property. He was subsequently charged with attempted robbery.

The 20-year-old, of the Fairway, Newhall, admitted the offence and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on August 5 – where he was jailed for two years and six months. He was also ordered to pay a fine of £228.

Detective Constable Sophie Wallace, who led the investigation, said: “Smith’s actions on this day showed a total disregard for other people’s safety. He had every opportunity to stop and think about what he was doing but chose instead to put these people in fear in their own home.

“Unfortunately for Smith, the victims bravely fought back and chased him away, enabling us to capture the evidence that led to and secured his conviction.

“This incident will undoubtedly have a long lasting impact on the victims so I hope that knowing Smith is behind bars will allow them to have some closure and look to the future.”