A man who was spotted wielding a spade before violently attacking police officers in Derbyshire has been jailed for more than six months.

Jamie Birks took the garden tool from a council workers’ trolley and swung it at numerous advertising boards whilst walking down St Peter’s Street in Derby on the afternoon of Friday, September 26.

Two Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) who were out on patrol in the city centre spotted Birks and shouted for him to put the spade down.

A member of public who knew Birks also tried to calm him down, but he began lashing out with the garden tool.

Another member of public then tackled Birks to the ground and the PCSOs grabbed his upper body to keep him to the floor.

Whilst being restrained, Birks hit and kicked out at the two officers before being taken to a police station.

Whilst in custody, Birks continued to be violent. During a search in his cell he lunged towards an officer and bit him on the leg.

Birks later began making threats towards officers and started thrashing around demanding they remove his handcuffs.

He then head-butted one officer on the leg and later spat at another. The 38-year-old, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with five counts of assaulting emergency workers.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 27 weeks in prison during an appearance at North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 21.

Sergeant Mark Sharma, of the Derby City Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The quick actions of our officers and members of the public ensured Birks was restrained quickly so that he no longer posed a threat to the public on a busy city centre street in the middle of the day.

“Following his arrest, Birks became violent towards several officers over a sustained period of time. This case is a stark reminder of the risks and challenges our officers face every day when trying to protect the public and keep people safe in Derbyshire.”