Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary at Vibe nightclub in Holywell Street, Chesterfield, in the early hours of Friday, May 26. A man who was seen in the area at the time suffered serious injuries after falling onto the A61 and was taken to the hospital.

The force had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, but a spokesperson for the IOPC said this week: “After a careful assessment of the information provided to us, we decided to return the referral to Derbyshire to deal with as they deemed appropriate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Constabulary have now determined that no further enquiries are required. A force spokesperson confirmed the man who was injured in the fall has been now released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.