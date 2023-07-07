News you can trust since 1855
Man injured falling onto A61 in Chesterfield leaves hospital - as police watchdogs say they won't be investigating the incident

A man injured after falling onto the A61 in Chesterfield at the end of May has now left the hospital – as police watchdogs say they won’t be investigating the incident
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary at Vibe nightclub in Holywell Street, Chesterfield, in the early hours of Friday, May 26. A man who was seen in the area at the time suffered serious injuries after falling onto the A61 and was taken to the hospital.

The force had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, but a spokesperson for the IOPC said this week: “After a careful assessment of the information provided to us, we decided to return the referral to Derbyshire to deal with as they deemed appropriate.”

Derbyshire Constabulary have now determined that no further enquiries are required. A force spokesperson confirmed the man who was injured in the fall has been now released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed that the man who was injured in the fall has been now released from the hospital, Enquiries remain ongoing into the alleged burglary at the Vibe nightclub in Holywell Street.Photo: National WorldA spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed that the man who was injured in the fall has been now released from the hospital, Enquiries remain ongoing into the alleged burglary at the Vibe nightclub in Holywell Street.Photo: National World
