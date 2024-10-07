Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in Brimington.

Officers were called to reports of an assault at Ringwood Hall Hotel, at around 11.45pm on Friday, October 4.

Witnesses reported that about 15 police vehicles, a helicopter and ambulances were seen in Brimington at the time.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “A man in his 50s suffered stab wounds after being assaulted by three men. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

“A man in his teens has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a Class A drug. He has been bailed as investigations continue.

“At this stage this is believed to be an isolated incident and the parties involved were known to each other.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information.”

Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000593775:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.