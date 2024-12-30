Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are appealing for information after a man was left with serious injuries following an assault at a house in Cotmanhay.

A man in his fifties was found with serious injuries at his home in Skeavingtons Lane, Cotmanhay, on Saturday, December 28.

Derbyshire police have confirmed that the man remains in hospital in a ‘serious but stable condition’.

A man in his 30s was arrested on Monday, December 30, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

We still want to hear from anyone with any information about the incident and you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously using the contacts below:

Now police have launched an appeal to the public as detectives want to speak to anyone who can have any information related to the incident and the area.

Officers are keen to speak in particular to anyone who was in the area between 7 pm on Christmas Day and 1.35pm on Saturday, December 28.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*767340:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.