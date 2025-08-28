Man in his 70s taken to hospital with head injury and then arrested – after collision near popular Derbyshire pub
Derbyshire police received reports of a collision near the Greyhound Inn on Whitemoor Lane in Belper shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, August 26.
A man in his 70s was found injured at the scene and was transported to hospital to receive medical help – before being arrested in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called out to reports of a road traffic collision in which one car had crashed into a parked vehicle close to the Greyhound Inn on Whitemoor Lane in Belper just before 5pm on Tuesday 26 August.
“A man aged in his 70s sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“He has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and for an aggravated public order offence.”