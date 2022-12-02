The nasty assault unfolded on North Wingfield’s New Street at around 8.15 on November 25 when the victim was approached by two men.

After refusing to give them money he was struck and injured.

The first man is described as being of thin build, 5ft 10ins tall with a blonde mohawk and wearing a white puffer jacket.

The second male is described as 5ft 9ins tall with stubble and wearing a dark coloured puffer jacket.

Both are described as being in their mid-20s and had local accents.

Officers have been told the two men may have spoken to someone moments after this incident further up the street, however this person has not yet been identified.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may be able to help with the investigation, especially the person who may have spoken to them two suspects after the incident.

Members of the public can get in contact with police via the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools including the online contact form

Phone – call 101

