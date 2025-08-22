Man hospitalised after robbery in Derbyshire – as police launch appeal for witnesses
Derbyshire Police were called reports of a robbery in Campbell Street, Allenton, Derby – just after 7.00am today (Friday, August 22).
A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 30s suffered injuries to his arm and leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”
Those with information are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000494280:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.