Man hospitalised after robbery in Derbyshire – as police launch appeal for witnesses

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 14:42 BST
A man was taken to hospital for treatment after being left injured during a robbery – with Derbyshire Police calling for any witnesses to come forward.

Derbyshire Police were called reports of a robbery in Campbell Street, Allenton, Derby – just after 7.00am today (Friday, August 22).

A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 30s suffered injuries to his arm and leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”

Those with information are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000494280:

Any witnesses are being encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

