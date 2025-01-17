Man hit over the head by attacker – as Derbyshire police issue CCTV appeal
The incident occurred in Woodfield Road just after 4 pm on Thursday, January 9 when a man was hit over the head by another man.
Today (Friday, January 17) Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV appeal as officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident. It is believed that the he may have information which could help with the investigation.
Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information on the incident, is urged to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000016739:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.