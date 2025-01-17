Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an assault in Pinxton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in Woodfield Road just after 4 pm on Thursday, January 9 when a man was hit over the head by another man.

Today (Friday, January 17) Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV appeal as officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident. It is believed that the he may have information which could help with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information on the incident, is urged to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000016739:

Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV appeal as officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.