Man hit over the head by attacker – as Derbyshire police issue CCTV appeal

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jan 2025, 14:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an assault in Pinxton.

The incident occurred in Woodfield Road just after 4 pm on Thursday, January 9 when a man was hit over the head by another man.

Today (Friday, January 17) Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV appeal as officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident. It is believed that the he may have information which could help with the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information on the incident, is urged to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000016739:

Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV appeal as officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV appeal as officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.
Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV appeal as officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice