Man handed suspended jail sentence – after Doberman dog mutilated as 'macho status symbol'

A judge has condemned a dog-owner for the ‘painful and illegal’ cropping of his female doberman’s ears.

Mr Recorder Jonathan Lee said Lee Fazakerley, 30, had knowingly caused his dog Cartel ‘extreme pain’ by paying someone to carry out the unlawful procedure, in a move he labelled a ‘macho status symbol’.

Fazakerley, of Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire, admitted causing a banned procedure, ear cropping, to be carried out on Cartel - contrary to Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The defendant was sentenced at Derby Crown Court to four months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and was also banned from keeping dogs for four years.

He was ordered to pay £400 costs and £154 victim surcharge, carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work and given 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

The judge told him at sentencing on March 12: “This was not a spur of the moment event. This particular dog was mutilated as a macho status symbol, by making her look scary.

“If you have had custody of dogs for as long as suggested by your counsel, you would know that your actions would cause her extreme pain and that what you were doing was illegal.”

The court heard Fazakerley paid someone in Birmingham £400 to “carry out a painful and illegal procedure” on Cartel.

In mitigation, it was said the defendant had poor mental health and that his dogs acted as a support. He had a life-time caring for dogs and had learned his lesson.

After sentencing, RSPCA Inspector Caroline Richardson said: “This individual has been heavily involved in the 'dog world' for years - owning, keeping and training many dogs.

“He should have known better than to pay someone to cut his dog's ears off, purely for cosmetic reasons.

“I am glad the courts thought it was necessary to ban him from keeping dogs for the next four years. We hope this sentence prevents others who are considering putting dogs through this unnecessary, painful procedure from going through with it.

“Ear cropping is not only painful at the time and during the healing process - which involves putting posts in dogs ears for breeds such as Dobermans. It can also have life long effects on the dogs.”

The RSPCA has campaigned against ear-cropping after a decade in which reports of the cruel, unnecessary practice surged by 707 percent from 14 in 2015 to 113 in 2024.

Ear cropping has been illegal in the UK for many years, but there are fears that its popularity has been fuelled by social media. There also remains a legal loophole which allows dogs with cropped ears to be imported into the country.