Man found in possession of drugs after car stopped in Derbyshire town
A man has been found in possesion of drugs following a search in Belper.
Officers from Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle in Belper on Saturday March 2, following an intel that he might be in possession of drugs.
One man was searched at the scene and was found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs.
The drugs are currently being tested by specially trained officers and the male will be dealt with accordingly.