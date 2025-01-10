Man found dead inside Derbyshire house named by police – as murder investigation continues

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 17:13 GMT
Police have named a man who was found dead at a Derbyshire property yesterday – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward as their murder investigation continues.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries at an address in Witney Close, Allenton, Derby, – at 1.45pm on Thursday, January 9.

A force spokesperson said: “Anthony Tipper, known as Tony, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 47-year-old’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Two men, both in their 50s and from Derby, who were arrested on suspicion of Mr Tipper’s murder remain in police custody.

Any information around Tony‘s death should be reported to Derbyshire Police.Any information around Tony‘s death should be reported to Derbyshire Police.
“A scene remains in place in Witney Close, and officers will remain in the area in the coming days. Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who has any information that can assist them in their enquiries to come forward.

“They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with information, especially any CCTV footage that covers Witney Close – as well as Glossop Street, Crowshaw Street, and Abingdon Street – between 11.00pm on Wednesday, January 8 and 1.45pm on Thursday, January 9.”

Anyone with information that might aid the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*016328:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

