Man fined for illegally fishing in a Peak District river

A man has been fined after he was seen fishing near Ashford in the Water in the Peak District.

Officers from both Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Teams and Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police SNT were called to a report of people fishing illegally on the River Wye.

The incident happened yesterday evening (August 7) near Ashford in the Water.

One man was found fishing and failed to show a fishing licence. He received a fine.