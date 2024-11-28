Man evicted from property in Derbyshire town after breaking injunction – following anti-social behaviour at address
The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team have been working closely with Bolsover District Council, in relation to an address on The Paddocks in Bolsover – whose occupant and visitors had been committing anti-social behaviour.
A team spokesperson said: “With the council taking the lead on this, we have assisted by providing evidence and attending court, which led to a judge issuing an injunction on the occupant earlier this year.
The conditions of this were broken numerous times and this has resulted in an application to the court for an eviction notice, which was granted.
Today the Bolsover and Whitwell Team, along with Bolsover District Council attended the address and the occupant has been evicted from the property – with 28 days to arrange to collect the rest of his property.
“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and if you commit it, or allow it to be committed at your address, you may find your address being closed.”