Man dressed in black climbed into the passenger side of van parked on A617 Chesterfield and stole several items

Police are trying to track down a man who stole several items from a parked van at the side of the A617 in Chesterfield.
By Oliver McManus
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

Officers were called to the A617, in Chesterfield, just after 4.45pm on Wednesday, July 26 to reports of several items being stolen from a van.

The driver of the van was parked in a lay-by heading out of Chesterfield when a man, dressed in all black, climbed into the passenger side of the van.

Several items were then taken from the back of the van before the offenders fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious between 4.30pm and 5pm on July 26 to contact them.

You can contact police – quoting reference number 23*462508 – on any of the methods below:

  • Website – use Derbyshire police’s online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Twitter – direct message davia @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call police on 101