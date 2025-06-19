Police are attempting to trace a key witness after a collision in Derbyshire that left a man dead and saw two people arrested.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a fatal collision along the A38 – and officers are appealing for the driver of a silver Mini to come forward.

A force spokesperson said: “The Mini is believed to have been overtaken by a silver BMW 3 Series, which was then involved in a collision with an Audi A5, HGV and a Ford Focus. This took place on the northbound carriageway close to the A50 roundabout.

“The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision, which occurred just after 8.50pm on Monday, June 9. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Derbyshire Police believe the driver of this car may have crucial information.

“It is thought the Mini, which has a black stripe on the rear wing and a Union Jack on the roof, was overtaken by the BMW at around 8.40pm on Hawkins Lane, Burton on Trent. Officers would like to speak to the driver of the Mini as a witness who may have information which could help with our investigation.

“A woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They have been bailed as enquiries continue.”

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicles before the collision, those who witnessed the incident or motorists with any dashcam footage.

If you are the driver of the Mini, or have any relevant information, you can contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 25000335063:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.