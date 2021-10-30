Man dies following town centre assault in Derbyshire
A man has died following an assault in Heanor town centre which happened earlier this week.
The sad news comes following an incident between two men culminating in an assault outside Boyes shop on Market Street on Wednesday.
An injured man was taken to hospital – however he sadly died yesterday (Friday).
A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the man’s death and he remains in police custody.
