Man dies after incident in Derbyshire town centre sees road cordoned off for 5 hours

Officers were called to Bank Road in Matlock just after 11.25am on Thursday, September 21, following a report that a man had collapsed.

Officers attended the scene and found the man had suffered a medial episode. The man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bank Road was closed in both ways between Imperial Road and A615 Bakewell Road while enquiries were carried out.

