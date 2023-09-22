Man dies after incident in Derbyshire town centre sees road cordoned off for 5 hours
A man has died after collapsing in front of Wilko store in Matlock town centre.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 17:44 BST
Officers were called to Bank Road in Matlock just after 11.25am on Thursday, September 21, following a report that a man had collapsed.
Officers attended the scene and found the man had suffered a medial episode. The man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bank Road was closed in both ways between Imperial Road and A615 Bakewell Road while enquiries were carried out.
Fire service, police, and paramedics attended the scene and area was cordoned off until the road was reopened just before 5 pm.