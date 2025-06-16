Man dies after being stabbed in Derbyshire – as police make four arrests following incident
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been stabbed at Stenson Road in Derby – at 11.45pm on Sunday, June 15.
A force spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man was found injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.
“We are also investigating an incident that took place at The Oaklands pub, on Oaklands Avenue in Littleover, earlier that evening. At around 6.00pm, officers were called to reports of men carrying knives – but no one was injured at this location.
“We would like to speak to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage around that time in the area of Oaklands Avenue. Enquiries are in the very early stages and officers will remain in the area for some time.”
Anyone with information relating to these incidents can contact the force using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 25*347862:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.