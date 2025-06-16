Man dies after being stabbed in Derbyshire – as police make four arrests following incident

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:19 BST
Police have made four arrests following an incident that saw a man pronounced dead after being stabbed in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been stabbed at Stenson Road in Derby – at 11.45pm on Sunday, June 15.

Most Popular

A force spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man was found injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Derbyshire Police have made four arrests following the incident.placeholder image
Derbyshire Police have made four arrests following the incident.

“We are also investigating an incident that took place at The Oaklands pub, on Oaklands Avenue in Littleover, earlier that evening. At around 6.00pm, officers were called to reports of men carrying knives – but no one was injured at this location.

“We would like to speak to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage around that time in the area of Oaklands Avenue. Enquiries are in the very early stages and officers will remain in the area for some time.”

Anyone with information relating to these incidents can contact the force using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 25*347862:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice