Man dies after being shot at Derbyshire police station

The man turned up to the station’s secure car park with a knife just before 10am today.

Armed officers were sent to the scene and a police firearm was discharged. The man, whose identity is unknown, sustained a gunshot injury. East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and officers administered first aid before paramedics arrived.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the deceased and his next of kin.

No officers, staff or other members of the public were injured during the incident.

A cordon is currently in place and Ascot Drive will remain closed for some time while enquiries are ongoing.

A number of local businesses that are located within the cordon have taken the decision to close – and shoppers were asked to leave. There have been no evacuations of any businesses or homes.