Man charged with wounding with intent after incident in Derbyshire town
At around 10am on Saturday, police officers were called to King Street in Belper, following reports of an assault. Paramedics also attended the scene.
Following enquiries, two incidents of alleged assaults were reported to policve, as well as an allegation of theft and criminal damage caused within nearby business premises.
Darren Lakin, aged 30 of Bridge Street in Belper has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault, criminal damage and theft. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at court on Monday 18 September.
A victim who was injured during the incident has now been discharged from hospital and is being supported by officers.
Anyone with further information relating to the incident is asked to contact police quoting reference number 23*576766 using the following methods below:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter– direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Anyone that has been affected by this incident, or if you know someone that has, you can receive support for trauma by contacting the charity Mind www.mind.org.uk. You can also call their info line on 0300 123 3393