Man charged with with burglary, possession of a bladed article and assault of emergency worker after breaking into Greggs store in Derbyshire
A man has been charged after a break in at a Greggs store.
Derbyshire police have confirmed that a man from Stockport has today been charged with burgling a bakery in Buxton.
Officers were called to a report of a burglary at Greggs on Spring Gardens on Sunday, March 31. It is believed the property was broken into between 1.50am and 3.50am.
Anthony Parker of Lapwing Lane in Brinnington was due to appear at Tameside Magistrates Court today (April 2).
The 36-year-old has been charged with burglary, possession of a bladed article and two counts of assaulting an emergency services worker.