Man charged with sexual assault and burglary after incidents in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police were called to two incidents in the town in Queen Street North – between 8pm and 11pm on Monday 23 December and Windermere Road – at around 2am on Tuesday 24 December.
Over the weekend a man was arrested in the Newbold area of the town and was later charged with a number of offences.
James Middlebrook was charged with two counts of sexual assault, burglary and theft, assault by beating, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon
The 37-year-old, of Derby Street, Sheffield, has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (30 December).
Anyone with information about these incidents – or any local crime – can anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.