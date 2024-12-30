Man charged with sexual assault and burglary after incidents in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with six offences including sexual assault and burglary following two incidents in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police were called to two incidents in the town in Queen Street North – between 8pm and 11pm on Monday 23 December and Windermere Road – at around 2am on Tuesday 24 December.

Over the weekend a man was arrested in the Newbold area of the town and was later charged with a number of offences.

James Middlebrook was charged with two counts of sexual assault, burglary and theft, assault by beating, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon

The 37-year-old, of Derby Street, Sheffield, has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (30 December).

Anyone with information about these incidents – or any local crime – can anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.