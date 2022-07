Cory Thompson was charged with allegedly committing offences against four victims in Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston, and Derby between July 2021 and June 2022.

These include three counts of rape, attempted rape, sexual activity with a girl aged between 13-15, and sexual assault.

Thompson, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield was arrested on 29 June, charged and remanded into custody. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 30 June and was further remanded into prison custody.

