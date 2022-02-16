Man charged with possessing knife in Derbyshire pub
A man has been charged with possessing a knife in a Derbyshire pub last weekend.
Staff at the Howard Arms in High Street East, Glossop, contacted police at around 2.10am on Saturday, February 12, to report a man had entered the premises and allegedly dropped a knife before leaving.
Officers searched the area and arrested a man.
Jason Wyness, 31, of Milltown, Glossop, has been charged with possession of a bladed article.
No further details have been released at this time.