Man charged with possessing knife in Derbyshire pub

A man has been charged with possessing a knife in a Derbyshire pub last weekend.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:04 pm
The incident happened at the Howard Arms in Glossop on February 12

Staff at the Howard Arms in High Street East, Glossop, contacted police at around 2.10am on Saturday, February 12, to report a man had entered the premises and allegedly dropped a knife before leaving.

Officers searched the area and arrested a man.

Jason Wyness, 31, of Milltown, Glossop, has been charged with possession of a bladed article.

No further details have been released at this time.