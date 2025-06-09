Man charged with murder after woman dead at a flat in Derbyshire

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a flat in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police say they received reports that the body of a woman had been found in a flat on Ashe Place in Normanton on Thursday 5 June.

Thomas Turner has now been charged with the murder of the 47-year-old woman.

The 63-year-old, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday 9 June.