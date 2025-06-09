Man charged with murder after woman dead at a flat in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 9th Jun 2025

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a flat in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire police say they received reports that the body of a woman had been found in a flat on Ashe Place in Normanton on Thursday 5 June.

Thomas Turner has now been charged with the murder of the 47-year-old woman.

The 63-year-old, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday 9 June.

