Man charged with murder after stabbing in Derbyshire bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with the alleged murder as police named the victim of the Derby stabbing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in the Lloyd’s bank branch in St Peter’s Street, Derby, at around 2.35 pm on Tuesday, May 6.

Gurvinder Johal, 37, locally known as Danny, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge, Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur has been charged with Mr Johal’s murder.

Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur, of Western Road, Derby, has been charged with the murder of Gurvinder Johal and is set to appear at court this morning.

The 47-year-old, of Western Road, Derby, has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court later this morning (Thursday, May 8).

Another man, in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released without any further action.