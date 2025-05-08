Man charged with murder after stabbing in Derbyshire bank
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in the Lloyd’s bank branch in St Peter’s Street, Derby, at around 2.35 pm on Tuesday, May 6.
Gurvinder Johal, 37, locally known as Danny, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge, Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur has been charged with Mr Johal’s murder.
The 47-year-old, of Western Road, Derby, has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court later this morning (Thursday, May 8).
Another man, in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released without any further action.