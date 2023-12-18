Man charged with murder after fatal collision in the centre of a Derbyshire town

A man has been charged after an incident in Ilkeston town centre which left a man dead.

Emergency services were called to the Market Place just before 2.10am on Saturday, December 16, following reports a number of people had been struck by a van.

Emergency services were called to the Market Place in Ilkeston just before 2.10am on Saturday, December 16, following reports that a number of people had been hit by a van.

A 26-year-old, who has since been named as Sam Wilson, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. Two other people have been treated for injuries at hospital, which are not thought to be serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zac Newman, of The Crescent, Stapleford, has been charged with murder, section 18 wounding with intent and attempted section 18 GBH.

The 27-year-old has been remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court later today, Monday 18 December.

A large scene was in place throughout Saturday on the Market PlacE.

Police patrols are continuing in the area, and we would encourage anyone who may have any concerns to speak to our officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, who is the senior officer leading the investigation, said: “We have a team of officers working to establish the events of that night, which has included viewing CCTV footage from around the Market Place that night.

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward and spoken to us as part of our enquiries so far.”

DCI Croome added: “We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have any information about reports of an altercation at The Market Inn shortly before the incident.