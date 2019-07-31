Man charged with multiple offences after 'disturbance' at Chesterfield house

A man has been charged after an alleged disturbance at a house in Chesterfield

Officers were deployed to a property in Chantrey Avenue, Newbold, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The suspect is due to appear before Chesterfield magistrates.

Due to concerns for the safety of a man there, they used a 'flash bang distraction device' to allow them to enter.

The man was detained without injury and arrested.

Matthew Pearson, 36, of Chantrey Avenue, Newbold, has since been charged with affray, criminal damage to property, threatening to damage or destroy property, and assault by beating.

He has also been charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control, which relates to an earlier alleged incident on Monday night in which a Dachshund was injured after being attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Outram Road.

Mr Pearson was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court on Wednesday morning.