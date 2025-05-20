Man charged with indecent exposure remanded to prison – after reports of two sexual offences in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th May 2025, 12:27 BST
A man has been charged and remanded to prison ahead of a court hearing –following incidents in two Derbyshire villages.

Shane James has been charged with outraging public decency and exposure in connection with two sexual offences.

The first incident took place in Somercotes on Monday, May 12, while the second was reported later the same week, on Friday, May 16, in Pinxton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 34-year-old, of Hawthorne Road, Pinxton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 19 where he was remanded to prison. He is set to appear in court again on Tuesday, May 27.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice