Man charged with indecent exposure remanded to prison – after reports of two sexual offences in Derbyshire
A man has been charged and remanded to prison ahead of a court hearing –following incidents in two Derbyshire villages.
Shane James has been charged with outraging public decency and exposure in connection with two sexual offences.
The first incident took place in Somercotes on Monday, May 12, while the second was reported later the same week, on Friday, May 16, in Pinxton.
The 34-year-old, of Hawthorne Road, Pinxton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 19 where he was remanded to prison. He is set to appear in court again on Tuesday, May 27.