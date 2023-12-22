News you can trust since 1855
Man charged with grievous bodily harm after disturbance at Derbyshire property

A man has been charged following reports of a disturbance at a property earlier this week
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:04 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 14:04 GMT
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in Fullers Close, Milford on Wednesday, December 20.Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in Fullers Close, Milford on Wednesday, December 20.
Following the incident James Banyard has been charged with multiple offences, including:

  • Causing GBH with intent
  • Dangerous driving
  • Aggravated vehicle taking
  • Having an offensive weapon in a public place
  • Three counts of criminal damage
  • Using a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Failing to provide a specimen for analysis

The 45-year-old, of Overend Way, Sheffield, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 22 when he was remanded in custody to a future date.