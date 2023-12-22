Man charged with grievous bodily harm after disturbance at Derbyshire property
A man has been charged following reports of a disturbance at a property earlier this week
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in Fullers Close, Milford on Wednesday, December 20.
Following the incident James Banyard has been charged with multiple offences, including:
- Causing GBH with intent
- Dangerous driving
- Aggravated vehicle taking
- Having an offensive weapon in a public place
- Three counts of criminal damage
- Using a motor vehicle without insurance
- Failing to provide a specimen for analysis
The 45-year-old, of Overend Way, Sheffield, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 22 when he was remanded in custody to a future date.